WOW! O-Cortez Says Administration Is Criminal for Enforcing Borders

Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez condemned the Trump administration on Monday for its immigration policies, tweeting that this “Admin has been criminal from the start.”
Having borders and immigration policies is now CRIMINAL!
She tweeted to fellow communist Rep. Pramil Jayapal who is in Tijuana trying to help invaders break into the United States.
The traitorous congresswoman tweeted that she “successfully assist 5 asylum seekers – 2 unaccompanied minors, a mother and her 9 year old child, and a young man with a serious medical condition – into the United States.”
Jayapal (D-WA) tweeted that out and Ocommie-Cortez thanked her, tweeting, “it shouldn’t have to take a member of Congress physically showing up herself to get ICE to stop violating international law *as an exception.*
“From jailing children to banning folks based on their religion, this Admin has been criminal from the start,” Ocasio continued.
Thank you, @RepJayapal.
Both of these dingbats want to abolish ICE. The dingbats now run the country.
We are surrounded by enemies of America whose main objective is to eliminate our country’s heritage, the founding of our country, into barbarism and under the control of the United Nations.
Your enemy is within. Even now America can easily stand up to and face down any frontal attack on its’ sovereignty…but the liberal leftist progressive democrats and rino’s have been chipping away at your foundations for years and have imported “recruits” and are pushing for unhindered entry for more of the same to complete the job. The likes of Hillary and Barry are calling for “illegal rights” and the demise of the 2nd Amendment and the Electoral College…whilst claiming, tongue in cheek, that they are wont to protect you from those who want “to destroy what you stand for and care about” whilst doing their utmost to remove the barriers put in place by the founders of the Republic to ensure that this very situation does NOT take place!!!