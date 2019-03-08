WOW! Omar Releases Statement Praising Anti-Islamophobia Resolution

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Thursday praised the House’s passage of a measure broadly condemning anti-Semitism and all hate. She framed it as the first anti-Islamophobia resolution. The anti-Semite turned the resolution — that originated in response to her anti-semitism — into an honor bestowed upon her. It also upgrades the fake Islamophobia mantra into a real and serious issue.

“Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress,” Omar tweeted, alongside a joint statement with fellow Muslim lawmakers Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.).

THE RESOLUTION CONDEMNS ANTI-MUSLIM BIGOTRY?

The statement continues: “Today is historic on many fronts. It’s the first time we have voted on a resolution condemning Anti-Muslim bigotry in our nation’s history. Anti-Muslim crimes have increased 99% from 2014-2016 and are still on the rise”

[The numbers come from reported hate crimes, not proven hate crimes]

“We are tremendously proud to be part of a body that has put forth a condemnation of all forms of bigotry including anti-Semitism, racism, and white supremacy. At a time when extremism is on the rise, we must explicitly denounce religious intolerance of all kinds and acknowledge the pain felt to all communities. Our nation is having a difficult conversation and we believe this is great progress.”

There are very few white supremacists. The real problem are these hard-left deceivers.

Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress. pic.twitter.com/gSua9a8mki — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 7, 2019

The hard-left is now in control of the Democrat Party. Omar’s voter base is growing and is or will be far larger than that of Jews. Is that the motivation?

Earlier, Congressman Zeldin responded to the worse-than-toothless resolution.

H.Res.183 was spineless, watered down & filled w moral equivalency & double standards. Watch my floor speech explaining my NO vote to this resolution. Name names & remove Rep Omar from @HouseForeign. No double standards! pic.twitter.com/Rj17P6MHFI — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 7, 2019