WOW! Savannah Guthrie Asks the Question We All Want Answered!

This is a shocker! We actually got some real truth news out of NBC, It happened when Savannah Guthrie interviewed Stormy the Hussy’s lawyer. Normally, we wouldn’t turn to NBC News for actual news.

Her lawyer Michael Avenatti might possibly be shadier than she is. Savannah Guthrie asked a couple tough questions in her interview with him Monday morning. She is wondering what we are all wondering — where is the evidence in this seedy story of a Trump affair many years ago.

The Daily Caller provides the excerpt:

“You were here almost three weeks ago, and I asked if there was any evidence, documentary evidence, text messages, photo evidence that verified that Stormy Daniels had the affair that she claims she had. You said to me, ‘that’s a question Ms. Daniels will have to ultimately answer.’ Cut to last night, she’s asked directly about this on “60 Minutes” and she says my attorney has instructed me not to answer. So does this or doesn’t she have the evidence?” Guthrie asked Avenatti.

“Again, we’re not going to get into the details of everything we have at this time and there’s a reason for that. We’re in the early stages of this case. we understand the American people want all the information right now immediately. It would make no sense for us to play our hand, as to this issue, and we’re not going to do it right now,” Avenatti responded.

Guthrie continued her line of questioning, like an actual real reporter:

“Why not? This is the very moment you need to do it, she has denied it three times. She has stated this affair didn’t happen. Isn’t this the very moment she should come forward and as you might say, put up or shut up, if she has this evidence?” Guthrie continued.

An unhappy Avenatti said Daniels already sat down with a tough interviewer [anyone who saw that interview knows it was a softball].

Guthrie accused Avenatti of “playing games”.

Has anyone talked about Stormy getting arrested for beating her husband when he didn’t do the laundry correctly? I’m just wondering. Trump didn’t know what kind of danger he was in.

Anyway, she has the right lawyer.