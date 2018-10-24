WOW! When a Dem Super Hero Is a Scrawny Socialist

Artist Chris Rodgers is great with a paintbrush and but his taste in superheroes is somewhat in question. He finished his mural of ‘Beto’ O’Rourke just before early voting began.

‘Beto’, a fake Hispanic, is a bit sly. Perhaps superhero isn’t quite the right depiction.

His real name is Robert Francis O’Rourke, a fourth generation Robert who was given the nickname ‘Beto’ to distinguish him from the other Roberts in his family, but he still uses it . He is of Irish descent.

O’Rourke was arrested for burglary, a misdemeanor charge disposed of the next year. In 1998, after he tripped an alarm jumping a fence at the University of Texas-El Paso.

El Paso police arrested O’Rourke for DWI, a misdemeanor charge that was dismissed after he completed “DWI school” the next year. He tried to leave the scene of the accident at the time. His father is said to have gotten him off. Beto is mostly truthful about the arrest but has lied about trying to leave the scene.

The DUI accident was also more serious than what he describes.

“I made the most that I could with my second choice and my opportunity,” O’Rourke has said about those youthful crimes.

He was once a bassist for a local punk rock band called the El Paso Pussycats. He’s on the left in the flowered dress. The song on Rolling Stone is pretty good as punk rock goes.

The mural, located in East Austin, features O’Rourke, a rising Democratic star, standing in front of a Texas flag with his shirt unbuttoned to reveal a “B” emblem, reminiscent of Superman’s “S.”

Y’ALL. New east Austin mural titled ‘Beto for Texas’ unveiled by artist Chris Rogers yesterday. @BetoORourke https://t.co/rjJ6CSYCYl pic.twitter.com/smOxfrq2lz — Megan Kimble (@megankimble) October 23, 2018

THE NEW JFK IS FUNDED WITH DARK MONEY

Beto is described as the new JFK, in addition to being a fake superhero and a fake Hispanic.

While Beto doesn’t admit to being a socialist, his policies of open borders, free health care for all, and his desire to make his anti-gun mantra the signature issue for Texas puts him in the far-left category.

Dark Money behind the Brock-Soros led ActBlue helps fund his campaign and money he has — tens of millions. But Texans can’t be bought.

In any case, it’s a very good mural and the artist is talented.