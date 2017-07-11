Writer Sues Chelsea Clinton for Stealing His Book Ideas

Writer claims Chelsea Clinton stole his book idea / The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree #AnotherCrookedClinton https://t.co/GltkISqPdG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 11, 2017

An unknown upstate author says Chelsea Clinton ripped off his ideas when she published her best-selling feminist kids book, “She Persisted,” a federal lawsuit claims.

Christopher Janes Kimberley, 56, of Albany, is suing for copyright infringement, seeking up to $150,000.

“I did months of painstaking research on my book. Her version looks like a ninth-grade homework assignment,” he vented to The Post. “I am in disbelief.”

That’s true, her book likes like an early high schooler’s work.

The writer says he pitched his book, “A Heart is the Part That Makes Boys And Girls Smart,” to the president of Penguin Young Readers US, Jennifer Loja, in May 2013. She is turn gave the ideas to Chelsea.

Similar images and exact quotes from Helen Keller, Harriet Tubman and Nellie Bly appear in both books. Also, Clinton’s book centers on “13 American Women Who Changed the World” and is an “unauthorized reproduction of [Kimberly’s] work,” court papers state.

Chelsea has been famous for basically doing nothing, but now she could conceivably be a famous book thief.

The book is a feminist nonsense book and it’s number one on The New York Times bestseller list.