Wrong MAGA Kid Was DOXXED & Threatened, Brother Speaks Out

People rushed to judgment about some — as it happens, innocent, — Catholic school boys in MAGA hats who thought they were clapping to a friendly Native’s drumming over the weekend in D.C. It was a nothing burger, but the media and liberal/leftist mob, as usual, ripped into the kids, drumming up hate.

THEY DOXXED THE WRONG CHILD

The social media haters doxxed the wrong kid. They claimed the ‘smirking’ boy was Michael Hodge and it wasn’t. The boy didn’t even go on the trip.

This is the real Michael Hodge, and it’s not the ‘smirking’ boy.

This is Michael Hodge not the kid you tweeted. He didn’t make the trip. He’s a great kid. @MJfromtheCO BTW his hat says “ Make Dining Out Great again. Jeff Ruby’s “ pic.twitter.com/nr3N5A9qx0 — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) January 19, 2019

The vile mob is insulting this cute kid now.

taking comfort in the fact that the smirking MAGA kid has the worst teeth I’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/88uXMtzv38 — trev (@sploosk) January 20, 2019

THE BROTHER OF THE WRONGLY DOXXED KID SPEAKS OUT

The brother of this falsely accused Covington Catholic High School student doxxed by the mob, Andrew Hodge, took to Twitter to share the terror his family is experiencing with his younger brother, Michael, being falsely identified as the ‘smirking,’ MAGA hat-wearing student standing in the vet’s face.

“Yesterday was supposed to be a day of celebration for my middle brother Alex, who got married last night. Instead, my family had to deal with the fallout of my youngest brother #MichaelHodge being falsely accused for standing & smiling in front of an indigenous man with a drum,” the elder brother tweeted.

He shared several tweets describing the abuse and threats the family and their business are being subjected to. He described what a great kid his brother is, and added they [the mob] should hold themselves to a “higher standard.”

ALL THE BOYS ARE INNOCENT

Andrew Hodge shared AG Conservatives thread which is a good one if you want to look at evidence. The Sentinel put out stories from the beginning since we knew the players and realized it was a typical leftist assault, plus we research these stories first. Read here and here and here. Our first story for which I received hate mail was, MSM Is Lying About the Boys in MAGA Hats Mocking a Native-American.

Watch the spliced tape and read the boys’ account if you don’t believe us.

I’ve spliced together cell phone footage from this event, and this student’s account appears to be accurate. Check out the thread below for the sequence of videos: pic.twitter.com/FSQsGkcCBg — W. Ghoulie (@SportsBuckeye) January 20, 2019

THE ANTI-WHITE RACISM ABOUNDS, BUT THAT’S OKAY, SAYS THE MOB

THIS HOLLYWOOD HATER WANTS THEM KILLED

Hollywood producer Jack Morrissey, who has since protected his vile tweets, is calling for their deaths. It would have been better if he apologized, but members of the mob don’t. They shirk responsibility and cower under the desk or in his case, behind protected tweets.

Independent reporter Tim Pool wrote: This Native American / MAGA kids incident is a dangerous warning to all of us. It’s a video where literally nothing happens yet all of these people are freaking out like the world is ending. Very few people care about the truth they just want to be angry.

Sorry Tim, but if they didn’t learn with the Justice Kavanaugh assault, they are incapable. The mob is blinded by hate and irrationality.

THIS IS A GREAT IDEA!

