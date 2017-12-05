WSJ Blasts Robert Mueller, Says Step Down for Lack of Credibility! Shut It Down!

The – so far – $7 million dollar Mueller witch hunt needs to be shut down and the Wall Street Journal agrees. In a scathing editorial Monday, the Journal called for Mueller to be fired over his lack of credibility.

The Wall Street Journal editorial page called for Robert Mueller to step down. This is surprising because the newspaper has been the lead anti-Trump newspaper but not now.

On Monday, the Journal excoriated Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI for withholding information from Congress about the firing of a top agent who reportedly sent anti-Trump messages.

Briefly, Mueller reassigned a top FBI agent, Peter Strzok, over the summer after it was discovered that Strzok had sent anti-Trump, pro-Hillary text messages, The New York Times reported over the weekend. Mueller kept it secret from Congress since July.

We have discussed Strozok several times on this site but, generally, the probably corrupt agent led all the investigations against Trump and Hillary.

“Mr. Mueller and the Justice Department kept this information from House investigators, despite Intelligence Committee subpoenas that would have exposed those texts,” the Journal wrote in an editorial published Monday. “They also refused to answer questions about Mr. Strzok’s dismissal and refused to make him available for an interview.”

The Journal also takes issue with the fact that the woman – his mistress – who Strzok reportedly exchanged the text messages with, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, worked for Mueller and deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.

“All of this reinforces our doubts about Mr. Mueller’s ability to conduct a fair and credible probe of the FBI’s considerable part in the Russia-Trump drama,” they wrote. “Mr. Mueller ran the bureau for 12 years and is fast friends with Mr. Comey, whose firing by Mr. Trump triggered his appointment as special counsel. The reluctance to cooperate with a congressional inquiry compounds doubts related to this clear conflict of interest.”

The editorial called upon Mueller to step down “in favor of someone more credible.”

In fact, all of Mueller’s team lacks credibility.

Sarah Carter, an investigative reporter for Circa news, previously emerged as one of the handful of people to review documents obtained by an undercover FBI informant embedded in the Russian uranium industry.

Appearing on Hannity’s show Monday night, Carter was asked about rumors of more anti-Trump sentiment expressed by Mueller’s team.

Sean Hannity said, “I’m hearing rumors all over the place Sara Carter that there are other anti-Trump text-emails out there. And we know about them.”

Carter responded, “I think you’re hearing correctly Sean and I think a lot more is going to come out. In fact, I know a lot more is going to come out based on the sources I’ve spoken to.”

Mueller has also stacked his entire team with Democrats and Obama-Clinton donors.

Heavy reported:

Andrew Weissmann: Weissmann is a Barack Obama and Democratic campaign donor, according to federal records. “Weissmann, who led the Enron investigation, previously gave $2,300 to Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008 and $2,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 2006

Jeannie Rhee: donated $5,400 to Hillary Clinton in 2015 and 2016, according to FEC records. The records show she gave $2,500 each to Obama for America and Obama Victory Fund 2012 in 2011

Andrew Goldstein: According to Fox News, “Goldstein contributed a combined $3,300 to Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012”

Greg Andres: FEC records show that Andres has donated at least $2,700 to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

James Quarles: Donated thousands of dollars to the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. He has also donated money recently to other Democrats, including Friends of Chuck Schumer and two other Democrats. He has a lengthy donation history dating back years. He did donate to two Republicans over the years, however.

Elizabeth Prelogar: A former law clerk to Justics Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagen, gave $250 to Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to FEC records. She also gave $500 total to Obama for America and the Obama Victory Fund 2012.

Brandon Van Grack: gave small amounts to ActBlue, an effort to raise money for Democrats, and to a Democratic candidate for Congress in 2012. In 2008, he gave about $286 to Barack Obama.

Rush Atkinson: donated $200 to Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

Kyle Freeny: In 2012, Freeny gave $300 to Obama. In 2008, Freeny also gave $250 to Obama, FEC records show.

There are no pro-Trump supporters on the team.

This investigation never should have happened. Former FBI Director James Comey needs to be probed for obstruction of justice. He is the one who corrupted the FBI by going to such lengths to protect Hillary Clinton.

The collusion probe started with the Obama administration and the Hillary campaign. It is corrupt and meant to overturn the duly elected President.