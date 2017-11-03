WSJ Reporter Blasts Trump for Not Demanding Death Penalty for Dead Killer

President Trump recently called for the death penalty for the New York City terrorist via a tweet. The terrorist he was referring to said he “feels good” about what he did and wanted to kill more people on the Brooklyn Bridge which undoubtedly riled the President.

Trump tweeted: “NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

On Thursday afternoon, Wall Street Journal reporter and MSNBC contributor Eli Stokols expressed his utter disdain for the President for not calling for the death of the already dead Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock.

“The unifying thread is sort of the broad politics of Donald Trump, the ethno-centric nationalism. He did not react this way when a white person shot dozens of people in Las Vegas. He did not come and say we need to do an immediate policy change, we need to give this guy the death penalty,” said Eli Stokols.

VIDEO: Reporter actually criticizes Trump for not demanding death penalty for ALREADY DEAD Las Vegas mass killer pic.twitter.com/E9oTu1puzT — Rich Noyes (@RichNoyes) November 2, 2017

He missed a great opportunity to shut up.