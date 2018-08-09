“WTH Is Going on at the FBI?” Graham Asks the One Obvious Question

President Trump was mocked as a conspiracy theorist for complaining that he was not warned Paul Manafort was under investigation. Nor did anyone at the FBI warn him that they allegedly thought Carter Page was a spy, why not?

THE OBVIOUS QUESTION 

Finally, a Republican is asking the question.

Why wasn’t President Trump warned? They warned Senator Dianne Feinstein about her Chinese spy.

The DoJ/FBI didn’t launch a probe of any kind of Feinstein. That was despite the fact that her husband made a lot of money off Chinese investments and she has been China’s number one supporter on Capitol Hill.

The DoJ/FBI not only failed to warn the President, they immediately launched an investigation of him.

