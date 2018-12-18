WTH! Key Players Admit There’s NO EVIDENCE for Dirt Dug Up in the ‘Dossier’

Key reporters in the Russia-Trump case say the sensational claims in the ‘dossier’ are likely false. This admission comes two years after the fact although they knew for some time. They are probably trying to save their reputations. They did their damage. Their false reporting is no longer needed.

The dossier was heavily used to obtain a warrant to spy on Trump Campaign adviser Carter Page. The spy order, renewed three times, allowed the FBI to look into anyone tied to the campaign.

Isikoff knows Mueller’s reaching the end of the investigation and says there will be less to come out of it than people expect.

“All the signs to me are that Mueller is reaching his end game, and we may see less than many people want him to find,” Isikoff said in a December interview.

THE STORY

Isikoff is the reporter who met with dossier author Christopher Steele during the 2016 campaign. He then published a report alleging that Trump aide Carter Page had secret meetings in Moscow with two Kremlin insiders.

The FBI cited both the dossier and Isikoff’s article in four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to spy on Page. In other words, it was used as back up evidence to secure the order. This action amounted to a circular fraud on the court.

“When you actually get into the details of the Steele dossier, the specific allegations, we have not seen the evidence to support them, and in fact, there is good grounds to think that some of the more sensational allegations will never be proven and are likely false,” Isikoff told Ziegler.

Isikoff said that Steele’s claims about collusion have a “mixed record at best.” But then he said that Steele was “clearly on to something” with his allegations of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.

The only thing that is clear is Russians put absurd ads on social media to cause chaos during the election.

FROM THE TRANSCRIPT

“Would you agree that a lot of what’s in the Steele dossier has been somewhat vindicated?” Mediaite columnist John Ziegler asked Michael Isikoff, a co-author of the book “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story on Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.”

“No,” Isikoff responded in an interview released Saturday.

“You would not?” asked Ziegler.

“No,” Isikoff repeated.

“When you actually get into the details of the Steele dossier, the specific allegations, we have not seen the evidence to support them, and in fact, there is good grounds to think that some of the more sensational allegations will never be proven and are likely false,” Isikoff told Ziegler.

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE!

There is NO WAY Isikoff didn’t know this for a very long time. As soon as he investigated, he had to know.

Steele made a major admission in a British court recently

It is important to mention that Michael Steele recently admitted under oath in a British court that he was hired by Hillary Clinton’s lawyers before the election to prepare to challenge the results of the 2016 presidential election with his [fake] dossier. He was to take what he knew, or thought he knew, about Russia-Trump and show the election was illegitimate.

Listen to Isikoff:

GREG MILLER ADMITS IT’S ‘PROBABLY’ FALSE

Another reporter came out with the truth — finally. Author Greg Miller has left out all the pertinent information from his investigation until this past weekend. He wrote a book about it and ignored the key points — the dossier is fake!

Miller announced the FBI, CIA, and his newspaper, The Washington Post, couldn’t confirm the dossier. He said the ‘piss tapes’, the Cohen accusations, and other sensational claims are probably not accurate. The reason he said that is there is NO EVIDENCE that they are. No, none, nada, nothing!

WaPo has not reported that bombshell information and Miller himself did not reveal the detail in his recent book, “The Apprentice: Trump, Russia, and the Subversion of American Democracy.”