WTH! Thousands of Taliban Islamists Are in Germany

Germany admits they have thousands (5 thousand to 20 thousand) of Taliban fighters in the country who entered the country over the past two years.

Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) informed security officials that thousands of migrants had identified themselves as former Taliban insurgents during the asylum application process, the de spiegel magazine said.

It added that at least 70 Afghan men were being investigated by Germany’s over-stretched chief federal prosecutor, though it was not clear whether all of them were suspected of being active Taliban militants.

This information has been out for weeks. The only thing new is that Reuters and de Spiegel are reporting it.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is up for her fourth re-election and is actively deporting them but who knows what she will do after her next election. She let well over a million unvetted Islamists into the country. She was very generous with the German peoples’ safety and all in the name of political correctness and kindness.

Europe in general let too many in too quickly to adequately vet them.

In February Angela Merkel told reporters, “Islam is not the source of terror.”

But, this month, as it gets closer to the election and after Islamists tried to blow up a bus carrying a top German soccer team, Merkel told reporters that “there is no doubt” that some refugees pose a security threat.

Germany never checked for terrorists. This is the third time Germany has been taken over by Islamists only this time, they are defeated thanks to “liberals”.

