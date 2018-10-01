WTH! White House Expands FBI Probe Into Kavanaugh

The White House will allegedly permit the FBI to interview anyone deemed appropriate in its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The Senate is calling for it.

Does that mean all the anonymous people calling in or offering hearsay?

The President told the Democrats and the media that he didn’t limit the scope of the evaluation and they called him on it. Dianne Feinstein asked to see the letter. He’s now issuing this expansion of the probe.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the White House gave authorization to expand the investigation from an initial limited list of witnesses, provided that the review is completed by the end of the week.

The FBI has spoken with the four individuals it had been given permission to speak to, the newspaper reported.

This latest report came after Monday’s presser in which the President insisted he wanted a “comprehensive investigation” of the claims against Kavanaugh as long as it’s quick.

This is frustrating. The Democrats are playing everyone. They can never be satiated so end it quickly.The President said it is what the Senate wants and he’s doing that.

The President has said he wants Judge Kavanaugh to be fully exonerated but it’s not possible with these leftists. It’s not about Kavanaugh.

Pres. Trump says it “wouldn’t bother me at all” if FBI interviewed all three of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers. https://t.co/wuOvwUnkUx pic.twitter.com/hA85NcIcl3 — ABC News (@ABC) October 1, 2018

“The time for endless delay and obstruction has come to a close. Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is out of committee. We’re considering it here on the floor. And, Mr. President, we’ll be voting this week,” McConnell said, according to The Daily Caller.