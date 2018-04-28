X-Rated Hub, Your Link to Censored But True News

The Sentinel is starting a new feature which we are planning to turn into a full-fledged website. Since all things Conservative, Libertarian, Classical Liberal, and just plain American are being banned or censored, we hope to link to some of the lesser known and censored sites daily, Monday through Friday, with updates during the day.

If you have a site that needs to be added to our list of legitimate websites that verify articles and don’t engage in strange conspiracies, email us at sara@independentsentinel.com.

This is a fledgling enterprise but we need to do something to help censored viewpoints which most of America agrees with. This is still America!

This is our weekend trial run. Three of us plan to run the upcoming website if there is interest. It will likely be called ‘The Monroe Review’, but we will let you know.

THE CENSORED NEWS THAT’S FIT TO PRINT BUT ISN’T

RTIC Coolers Helps Yeti Coolers Commit Suicide, IJR.com

~~~



Kanye Defends His Support for Trump Because He Is “Off the Plantation

~~~

Women of #MeToo Abandon the Cause for Accused Harasser Tom Brokaw, How Soon They Forget

~~~

The mob took a scalp, time to become Kanye West

~~~

Joy Reid doesn’t think she did it, but she’s not sure, hard to say. Making up fake stories is always a challenge.

Joy Reid’s digging the grave deeper and she’s not joking around

~~~

The loons haven’t banned knives and scissors yet, but archery is sure on the chopping block.

It’s evil man! They might actually hit something.

~~~

@Jack [Dorsey, Twitter CEO] actually apologized to the feisty and amazing Candace Owens!

~~~

Democrats say election results are OUT

~~~

The year of Professor Randa Jarrar

~~~

Don’t mess with these ladies!