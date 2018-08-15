YAY! President Strips Commie Brennan’s Security Clearance

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan. The media is already complaining it is because he has been a vocal critic of Trump,

Most normal Americans see this as an about time moment.

It’s usually not done by the President, but Brennan is trying to destroy the President.

The former CIA director, a Communist at one time and perhaps still a Communist, has been accused of monetizing his clearance.

Why do any of these people keep their clearances? They can always get temporary passes if they’re writing books or need it for some historical purpose.

THE PRESS SECRETARY’S OPENING REMARKS

“Mr. Brennan has a history that calls into question his objectivity and credibility,” Sanders told reporters in her opening remarks.

“The President has a constitutional responsibility to protect classified information and who has access to it,” she said.

.@PressSec quoting @POTUS on revoking John Brennan’s security clearance: “At this point in my administration any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior.” pic.twitter.com/tbS0GIVqe3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 15, 2018

Brennan is accused of launching the Russia-Trump probe based on a rumor by an Estonian official who feared Trump would kill NATO. He appears to have done so with the help of Harry Reid. He certainly peddled the fake dossier.

The CBS correspondent — who used to work for Fox News — Major Garrett tried to batter the press secretary.

Two of Brennan’s last tweets.

No CIA director has ever behaved the way Brennan has behaved towards an incoming administration. He tweeted last night and tweets anti-Trump tweets constantly:

“What responsible & right-thinking adult can point to @ realDonaldTrump as a role model for our youth? Whenever he spews lies, insults, and polarizing hate speech against fellow Americans, think of its harmful impact on our young people and the way they talk, act, & treat others.” When the President insulted Omarosa who is trying to destroy his presidency, Brennan tweeted: “You’re absolutely right. If you were “presidential,” you would focus on healing the rifts within our Nation, being truthful about the challenges we face, & showing the world that America is still that shining beacon of freedom, liberty, prosperity, & goodness that welcomes all.”

Allowing him to keep his clearance is a threat to national security.

SHEP SMITH THINKS THE PRESIDENT’S GUILTY UNTIL PROVEN INNOCENT

The left is accusing the President of trying to silence critics. Leftists say some members of past administrations need the clearance to go back to the White House to advise the next administration.

Does anyone actually believe he would be invited back? If they needed him, they could give him a temporary pass.

Sketchy Clinton aide Philippe Reines was angry.

trump just revoked former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance. What a vindictive little bitch. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) August 15, 2018

Shep Smith, a left-winger, played Brennan’s comments from last evening and said nothing in the dossier has been disproven. Smith also read off every insult that came up on his phone, even those concerning Omarosa.

It’s not true that nothing in the dossier has been disproven, but since when in the USA do those accused have to disprove? When did we abandon innocent until proven guilty? It’s up the attackers to prove it and they can’t.