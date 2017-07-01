President Trump Is Calling for Complete Repeal After Talking with Rand Paul

This is the tweet we’ve been waiting for but will congress go along with it? President Trump is calling for two bills on Obamacare, one a repeal and the other a replacement.

A complete repeal of Obamacare, every word of it, to be followed quickly by fixes of the healthcare system, is what was promised.

Republicans have been looking to basically fix Obamacare with a partial repeal. It’s not what people on the right wanted to hear. The right-wing expected taxes eliminated, regulations abolished, tort reform and competition across state lines.

No matter what bill they come up with, it’s bound to make a faction within the Republican Party unhappy. And, there is no way Democrats will vote for anything less than some fixes until it collapses, paving the way for single-payer.

Any bill Republicans come up with will be inferior, better than Obamacare, but not great. It will be labeled Trumpcare and Republicans will be saddled with it. The Democrats will blame Republicans for their horrendous bill.

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

President Trump’s tweet followed a meeting with Rand Paul who has the solution most on the right would cheer.

Paul’s idea is to break the bill into two. First repeal and then replace. Paul suggests that we put whatever money into Medicaid necessary and make accommodations for the pre-existing conditions.

I have spoken to @realDonaldTrump & Senate leadership about this and agree. Let’s keep our word to repeal then work on replacing right away. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 30, 2017

“So what I’ve come up with and I talked to the president yesterday about this is what about dividing the bill in two? Do the repeal, which no Democrat will vote for. Repeal the taxes, repeal the regulations, and do a fix to Medicaid that helps to pay for everything.”

“No Democrats will vote for anything good like that. But Democrats will always vote for spending. So the big government Republicans that want more spending, take the spending and put it in the bill that Democrats will vote for.”