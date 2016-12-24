Yesterday’s Resolution Says Israel Has No Land! Calls to Defund the U.N. Grow

Obama and the U.N. want Israel to go back to 1949 armistice lines, not a 1967 border. There is no 1967 border. Israel would soon cease to exist and the Holy Land and sacred Jewish lands would be lost to terrorists but Obama’s delusion is it will bring peace. The resolution agreed upon yesterday at the U.N. says Israel has no land to negotiate with for peace. Obama colluded with the U.N. to let this pass.

When Palestinian terrorists were coming at Israel through tunnels and bombing them – they bomb them still on a daily basis – Obama said it was a tragedy for Palestine because Israel won and didn’t have the high number of casualties.

Obama wanted to give the Palestinian terrorists control of the West Bank. Why don’t we give the Russians control of Brighton Beach in Brooklyn then? There’s hardly a difference.

It’s bad enough we fund these terrorists.

Obama wants Israel to go back to 1967 borders and has been talking about abandoning Israel for years. Obama believes in borders, just not in the U.S.

There is no such thing as pre-1967 borders, which the Obama administration and U.N. won’t admit but is clearly provable. That “green line” running through the West Bank is the 1949 Armistice Line. They are talking about going back to 1949 as the negotiation point.

The 1949 line, that people call 1967 border is really only a military line.In fact, 1949 Armistice Agreement with the Jordanians explicitly specified that the line that was designated did not compromise any future territorial claims of the two parties, since it had been “dictated by exclusively by military considerations.” Jordanians at the time hoped to claim more land.

It was never meant to define borders permanently for Israel. It was a temporary armistice, period.

It’s absurd for the Obama/UN call for Israel to stop building communities outside the 1949 armistice lines. The U.N. itself declared there were no 1967 borders.

Obama’s map shows the Golan Heights, Jerusalem, northern Israel, and areas surrounding what is currently the West Bank as non-Israeli territory. The Golan Heights is shown as part of Syria; Jerusalem is shown as part of the West Bank; and northern Israel is shown as part of Lebanon.”

How is Israel supposed to defend this?

Obama wanted 1967 borders [1949] to be the starting point of negotiations with the terrorist PA-Fatah Alliance giving up nothing.

Obama’s map refers to Jerusalem as a separate entity, not as the capital of Israel or even a part of the country.

Obama wants you to believe he’s frustrated by Israel’s lack of cooperation but the Palestinian-Hamas alliance won’t cooperate at all and have offered nothing. But that’s okay. It’s all supposed to be on Israel.

Rhodes, the self-confessed liar, explained the U.S. abstained from, instead of voted for, the resolution because it has long viewed the international body as an inappropriate venue to broker a Middle East peace deal due to anti-Israel sentiment of several member states.

“As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th,” Trump tweeted after the vote.

Obama was trying to box Trump in.

The resolution could make life difficult for the Israeli government down the road in possible peace negotiations, even though Trump appears poised change that policy.

While the Security Council resolution does not carry practical consequences, it could give Palestinians a precedent to point to on settlement construction in future talks with the Israelis.

Friday’s vote could alter Obama’s legacy on Israel. This move emboldens Israel’s numerous enemies and invites new international pressure against the Jewish state.

It also deepened an emerging split in the Democratic Party over Israel, which many Jewish groups worry could weaken bipartisan support for the country.

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the vote “frustrating, disappointing and confounding” and said it will move Israel farther from peace.

Leftist Jewish group J Street applauded Obama, saying the vote “conveys the overwhelming support of the international community.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is Jewish, also came to Obama’s defense, saying the vote sends a “strong message that the United States still supports a two-state solution.”

Yediot Aharonot, one of Israel’s largest newspapers, called the vote “the lowest moment in the relations between the Israeli government and the Obama administration.”

The vote also kick-started an effort by some Senate Republicans to reduce U.S. financial assistance to the U.N.

“If we were to cut funding for the U.N. in response for this resolution, all we would be doing is hurting other people, hurting our own interests,” Rhodes said.

Senator Lindsey Graham is talking about a bipartisan agreement to cut funding to the U.N. but Senator Ted Cruz went further on his Facebook page:

Today’s United Nations vote is the culmination of this administration’s systemic agenda to weaken #Israel and strengthen its enemies.

Every Obama foreign policy official should be ashamed of today’s UN resolution, and any official who disagrees with or hopes to avoid the anti-Israel legacy of this Administration should resign on principle today.

I also emphatically second the call of my colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham that the consequences of this disgraceful UN resolution should be severe. I look forward to working with Sen. Graham, and with the incoming Administration of President-elect Trump, to significantly reduce or even eliminate U.S. funding of the United Nations, and also to seriously reconsider financial support for the nations that supported this resolution.

Dump the globalist dictators’ club!!! They stand for enslavement.

Last December a report surfaced that Barack Obama intercepted communications between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US lawmakers. The Obama White House targeted Netanyahu because he opposed their horrific Iran deal.

Last October Obama ordered Secretary of State John Kerry and UN Ambassador Samantha Power to snub Netanyahu at the UN.

Lower level US State Department officials attended the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech at the UN.

The Obama administration spent $350,000 trying to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.

In May 2011 Barack Obama urged Israel to hand over half of Jerusalem, the Wailing Wall, The Temple Mount, Old Jerusalem, and the tomb of Jesus Christ to the Hamas-Fatah terrorist organizations.

What do you think terrorists would do with Christian and Jewish holy sites? He says this will bring peace.

In December 2013, Barack Obama again urged Israel to hand over ancient Christian and Jewish holy sites to Islamist terrorists.

Now Obama says he didn’t collude with the terrorists, just as she said he didn’t collude with the Iranians and did.

The AP reported:

An Israeli official on Friday accused President Barack Obama of colluding with the Palestinians in a “shameful move against Israel at the U.N.” after learning the White House did not intend to veto a Security Council resolution condemning settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem the day before.

“President Obama and Secretary Kerry are behind this shameful move against Israel at the U.N.,” the official said. “The U.S administration secretly cooked up with the Palestinians an extreme anti-Israeli resolution behind Israel’s back which would be a tail wind for terror and boycotts and effectively make the Western Wall occupied Palestinian territory,” he said calling it “an abandonment of Israel which breaks decades of US policy of protecting Israel at the UN.”

Who believes him when he says there is no collusion? He had to have colluded, how did he know what to abstain from?

What Obama did was to slap Israel in the face on the eve of Hanukkah. Doug Schoen said that the day after Trump was able to negotiate with Egypt to rescind the resolution, it appeared the next day. He wasn’t sure what the collusion was but the administration didn’t stop it.

Russia and Great Britain did not abstain! Former Ambassador Bolton who understands the U.N. says defund the U.N.!