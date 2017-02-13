A Democrat protest against ICE disintegrated into the usual lawless, vulgar rampage. I.C.E. has increased arrests of illegal aliens and many of the aliens were involved in the protest/riot.

Waving Mexican flags and playing Mexican music, they caused more tax dollars to be wasted for the army of police that had to be called to duty.

The protests began Friday and continued for two nights. There were assaults and the constant blocking of traffic.

These are not U.S. flags you see.

@GregCasar you called for protest you got it. @GovAbbott @realDonaldTrump Austin Texas protest turned brawl Austin Texas 2-11-2017 pic.twitter.com/UfaqoOgLH6 — Austin Scanner (@AustinScanner) February 12, 2017

ICE is said to be conducting raids all over Austin which is not sitting well with the people here illegally or the open borders crew.

Over 60% of the illegal aliens are using our welfare system despite what we’ve been told by their advocates. chart via CIS

