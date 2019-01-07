Yikes! Hillary Is Interviewing 2020 Presidential Candidates

Failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is interviewing candidates for the 2020 campaign. She couldn’t beat a candidate who everyone said she should have defeated handily, but she is helping to choose the Democratic candidate for 2020?

Hillary has already spoken to Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker, along with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, according to multiple reports.

Other candidates will interview with Hillary Clinton.

The Washington Examiner reports that Clinton has met with at least five candidates. Sources told CNN that other prospective Democratic candidates are seeking a meeting with Clinton in the hopes of gaining her support.

She has a strong fundraising network, and no one would want her as an enemy. They have to pay homage to the queen. Hillary will never go away and will be the power behind a Democrat winner should there be one. Her and her buddies like George Soros.

These prospective contenders “know tens of millions of Democrats love Hillary and want her to try again,” an unnamed Clinton confidant told Axios. “The savvy ones know she’s the most valuable endorser in the party not named Obama.”

The only one campaigning at this point is Chief Elizabeth Warren who made a whole host of gaffes and still can’t answer questions about her deceit over her ancestry.

Clinton is still a potential candidate although she said she wouldn’t run.

Plagiarizer Joe Biden has allegedly told allies that he sees himself as the party’s best hope.