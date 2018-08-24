Yikes! Lanny Davis Lied to CNN About Trump Tower Meeting

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis admitted yesterday that he anonymously confirmed a CNN report about the President knowing beforehand of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians. The NY Post reported the story.

Rudy’s right, “Truth isn’t truth”.

How can you tell when Lanny the spin master Davis is lying? That’s right, his lips are moving.

LANNY ADMITTED HE LIED

On July 27, CNN reported that Cohen was going to tell Special Counsel Robert Mueller that the President knew about the Trump Tower meeting beforehand.

On Thursday, Lanny told Anderson Cooper the story wasn’t true.

The story doesn’t end there. According to the New York Post, Davis was actually the one who confirmed CNN’s July 27 report.

Davis is now apologizing on the record for confirming something he did not know to be true. Even his apology is dishonest.

“I regret that I wasn’t clear enough to The Post. I should have been more clear. I could not independently confirm the information in the CNN story,” Davis said. “I’m sorry that I left that impression. I wasn’t at the meeting. The only person who could confirm that information is my client, [Michael Cohen].”

Then why did he let the story continue to be reported for a month? He says he couldn’t say anything because of the investigation into his client, Michael Cohen.

Axios reported on Wednesday Cohen told Congress he didn’t know if Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting beforehand. That is what prompted this.

Just a reminder — Lanny’s the Clinton mob lawyer.

CNN has not corrected the fake story on their website as of this evening. They’re still fake news! Don’t you love it when CNN gets so indignant over being called fake news?