Yikes! O’Reilly Agreed to a Sexual Harassment Settlement of $32 Million

People might remember Fox legal analyst Lis Weihl, a Democrat who was a regular on Fox News for 15 years. She appeared frequently on the O’Reilly Factor. Ms. Wiehl is also the recipient of a $32 million settlement from Bill O’Reilly.

The New York Times reports that six months after Fox News ousted Roger Ailes, their top-rated host Bill O’Reilly struck a $32 million agreement with Ms. Wiehl over her sexual harassment claims. If the allegations became public, they would not only embarrass Mr. O’Reilly and harm his career, but could jeopardize his yearslong custody battle with his ex-wife.

The Times report comes from two unnamed sources who were “briefed” by someone in the matter.

In an interview on Wednesday, the Times reported, Mr. O’Reilly, at times combative and defiant, said there was no merit to any of the allegations against him. “I never mistreated anyone,” he said, adding that he had resolved matters privately because he wanted to protect his children from the publicity.”

“It’s politically and financially motivated,” he said of the public outcry over the allegations against him, “and we can prove it with shocking information, but I’m not going to sit here in a courtroom for a year and a half and let my kids get beaten up every single day of their lives by a tabloid press that would sit there, and you know it.”

He declined to specifically address questions about the settlement with Ms. Wiehl or any others.

In response to questions about why he sent sexually explicit material to Ms. Wiehl, Mr. O’Reilly said that during his time at the network, he had been sent threatening messages almost every day, including some that had obscene material. To deal with this problem, Mr. O’Reilly said, he set up a system in which the material would be forwarded to his lawyers so they could evaluate whether he needed to take any legal action. Mr. O’Reilly said Ms. Wiehl was among those lawyers.

That’s quite a suggestion.

The Times said that Mr. O’Reilly’s lawyer, Fredric S. Newman, described his client’s relationship with Ms. Wiehl as an 18-year friendship in which she at times gave him legal advice.

Asked about the allegation of a nonconsensual sexual relationship, a representative for Mr. O’Reilly, Mark Fabiani, said that 21st Century Fox was “well aware” Ms. Wiehl had signed a sworn affidavit “renouncing all allegations against him,” adding that after receiving the document Fox News offered Mr. O’Reilly “a record breaking contract.”

Ms. Wiehl also agreed to destroy all evidence and communications between them, according to The Times.

The allegations by Ms. Wiehl included “repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her,” the Times reported.

What is a nonconsensual sexual relationship? If it isn’t rape, what is it?

Charles Payne admitted to having an affair with an unpaid commenter named Scottie Nell Hughes and she is suing him for rape because she claimed their three-year long affair was carried out so she could get a paid position on the network. She also said the network raped her. But her case sounds like a case of sleeping one’s way to the top though we don’t know all the details yet.

We also don’t know what Ms. Wiehl means.

The Times said Wiehl’s settlement is the sixth agreement settled by Mr. O’Reilly for sexual harassment claims. It is an enormous settlement.

Despite the allegations, 21st Century Fox granted Mr. O’Reilly a four-year extension that paid $25 million a year.

According to the Times, documents they obtained and the two witnesses report that the company tried but could not contain the ensuing sexual harassment crisis.

Who are the leakers one must wonder because it could make all the difference.

Allegedly, by April, the Murdochs had no choice as the settlements posed a threat to their business empire, the Times reported.

Early that month, The Times reported on five settlements involving Mr. O’Reilly, leading advertisers to boycott his show and spawning protests calling for his ouster.

The Times used space in their article to talk about the federal complaints but they were made by far-left operatives.

Fox’s general counsel allegedly warned the Murdochs that details of the January settlement would become known which led to them firing O’Reilly six days later, the Times wrote.

Mr. O’Reilly often plugged Ms. Wiehl’s books and they had a pleasant on-air chemistry. The Times referenced a couple double entendres he leveled at Ms. Wiehl but they are basically meaningless.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox said it was not privy to the amount of the settlement and regarded Mr. O’Reilly’s January settlement with 15-year Fox News analyst Lis Wiehl a personal issue between the two of them.

They also said, “His new contract, which was made at a time typical for renewals of multi-year talent contracts, added protections for the company specifically aimed at harassment, including that O’Reilly could be dismissed if the company was made aware of other allegations or if additional relevant information was obtained in a company investigation. The company subsequently acted based on the terms of this contract.

“21st Century Fox has taken concerted action to transform Fox News, including installing new leaders, overhauling management and on-air talent, expanding training, and increasing the channels through which employees can report harassment or discrimination. These changes come from the top, with Lachlan and James Murdoch personally leading the effort to promote civility and respect on the job, while maintaining the company’s long-held commitment to a diverse, inclusive and creative workplace.”

Mr. O’Reilly has repeatedly claimed he is innocent of all charges but the network generally pushes to settle rather than fight the charges because of the bad publicity surrounding such allegations.

During a Today Show interview last month, O’Reilly was grilled about the allegations in general.

He responded, “This is horrible, it’s horrible what I went through, horrible what my family went through,” Mr. O’Reilly said in a raised voice at the end of the interview with The Times. “This is crap, and you know it.”