Yikes! Trump’s Lawyer Paid Off Stormy Daniels on His Own

Michael Cohen, one of Trump’s personal lawyers and a lawyer for the Trump organization, told the New York Times in a statement that he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016 to shut her up.

The New York Times:

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” the statement read. Stephanie Clifford’s stage name is Stormy Daniels.

“The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”

Mr. Cohen said that he had given a similar statement to the Federal Election Commission in response to a complaint filed by the government watchdog group Common Cause, which filed a complaint saying that the payment, which was made through a limited liability company that Mr. Cohen established, was an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign.

Officials with Common Cause also sought to determine whether the payment was made by the Trump Organization or another person.

“The complaint alleges that I somehow violated campaign finance laws by facilitating an excess, in-kind contribution,” Mr. Cohen said in his statement. “The allegations in the complaint are factually unsupported and without legal merit, and my counsel has submitted a response to the F.E.C.”

The Wall Street Journal came out with this report in January. She threatened to tell the world that she had a fling with Donald Trump in 2006 when Melania was pregnant with Barron.

NO PROOF YET

There is still no proof that there was any such pairing of the two. A porn star/prostitute looking for attention isn’t the best source. She has denied it many times since her original disgusting accusations.

It’s not great news, however.

Fox News refused to publish the story when it first came out and many other outlets, reputable at the time, wouldn’t post the gossip either. You can read why at LaCorte News.

The story is grossing me out. Who knows what went on but as long as Trump tries to fulfill his campaign promises, he’s keeping the hard-left at bay. The alternative to him are the lying Alinskyites who seek our destruction.