Yorktown Heights IT Girl Cortez Obtusely Compares Trump to KKK

Yorktown Heights IT Girl O-Cortez has a troublesome problem dealing with facts. It is disconcerting to know that more than two million people follow her dribble on Twitter. How many believe her? Probably most of them. Her lack of accuracy while performing as a know-it-all is the stuff of an SNL skit.

Her latest stupid tweet quotes the KKK, comparing the President with them for wanting to secure the borders. The President wants to follow the law and building a wall is one of the ways to do that. Her comparison is erroneous and dangerous.

“Build a wall of steel, a wall as high as Heaven” against immigrants.

– 1924 Ku Klux Klan convention We know our history, and we are determined not to repeat its darkest hour. America is a nation of immigrants. Without immigrants, we are not America. https://t.co/3dePiGFQAL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2019

OPEN BORDERS IS A RIDICULOUS CONCEPT

We have a serious illegal immigration problem, and while open borders Cortez doesn’t see it that way, our laws require us to secure the border. It is not racist or immoral or wrong to want to know who is pouring into the country, soaking up resources, and sometimes committing crimes. It’s unethical and unlawful not to.

The Democrats continuously accuse the President of lying or twist the facts to make it seem as if he is lying. His speech last night was flawless. Late-Night comedians mocked it, media tried to find fault, and Chuck and Nancy said his speech was filled with “misinformation and malice” without even addressing what the President said.

We are not a country of immigrants any more than any other country. We are a country of citizens who pay taxes and follow the laws. Citizens want to know who is coming into the nation.

What’s more, our common principles unite us, and our diversity does NOT define us. That would only lead to cause chaos and anarchy.

A country is only defined by its borders. Nothing else! If we don’t have borders, we are no longer a country.

Yorktown Girl also claims the President defends neo-Nazis, won’t rent to Blacks, calls all of the Mexicans ‘rapists’, and bans Muslims. None of that is true. She is a liar.

The President only defended some of the good people who did show up in Charlottesville, and there were some, who were overshadowed by the lunatics. He never hurt Blacks, he said Mexico isn’t sending their best, they’re sending ‘rapists’ which is true, and he meant some, not all.

Trump never banned Muslims. He temporarily halted immigration from countries as have all the Presidents before him.

Cortez is a chattering spewer of codswallop. She knows what she’s doing, but she’s superficial and arrogant.

The President defended Neo-Nazis who murdered a woman in Charlottesville. The Dept of Justice sued him for not renting to Black tenants. He launched his campaign by calling Mexicans “rapists.” He banned Muslims. The President is racist. And that should make you uncomfortable. https://t.co/RapKlDB99K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2019

MARCO RUBIO’S EXCELLENT STATEMENT ON THE NEED FOR THE WALL