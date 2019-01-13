You Won’t Believe What Mueller Might Say About Trump In His Report

Trump-hater Carl Bernstein says the draft of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation claims President Trump helped Putin interfere with the election and “destabilized” the United States.

Days before the NY Times reported President Trump might be a Russian agent or a national security threat, political analyst Bernstein told a CNN panel that he believed one of the questions special counsel Robert Mueller was trying to answer was whether any obstruction by the president furthered the interests of the Russians.

Bernstein claims this is about the best counterterrorism people we have. If he’s talking about the Keystone Kops Jim Comey, Peter Strzok, and the others, that won’t fly.

The reporter said further that Trump became an unwitting or somewhat witting pawn.

“Yes, there was collusion…and there was nothing benign,” Bernstein said.

Don’t be shocked if the report isn’t as bad or worse than that. Robert Mueller and all the other operatives involved in this investigation will work hard to make the President look bad.

DOJ/FBI HONCHOS LIED TO AMERICANS AND THE PRESIDENT

Former U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy has an op-ed at Fox News that points to the almighty mess at the DOJ and FBI.

They have lied to Americans and to the President since day one. This probe has always been about investigating Donald Trump. They didn’t want him to shut them down so they continuously concealed what they were doing.

McCarthy writes that the New York Times’ blockbuster report shows that after over a year of investigation, [the FBI} simply went overt about something that had been true from the first. The investigation commenced during the 2016 campaign by the Obama administration – the Justice Department and the FBI – was always about Donald Trump.

We now know the dossier was a collection of fake reports commissioned by Hillary Clinton’s people. That was used to get a spy warrant on Carter Page, but it was always about Trump.

TRUMP WAS ALWAYS THE TARGET, BUT THERE WAS NO CRIME

The people we kept hearing about were more to distract Americans from the real target. McCarthy writes:

The FBI and DOJ knew this would be controversial – the incumbent administration spying on the opposition campaign in the absence of corroborating evidence of a crime. So, they designed the investigation in a way that allowed them to focus on Trump without saying they were doing so. Before Trump was elected, they papered the files to indicate that they were focusing on the Trump campaign or people connected to it, like Page and Papadopoulos. This way, they could try to collect evidence about Trump without formally documenting that Trump was the target.

There was no evidence of a crime so they went fishing for one under the guise of a counterintelligence operation. McCarthy concludes:

But all of these steps were just a matter of finally being overt about something that had been true for over a year: The FBI was conducting a probe to try to make a criminal case on Trump. Because they did not have solid evidence of a crime, they did it under counterintelligence authority rather than criminal authority – calculating that the cover of probing Russia’s interference in the 2016 election would enable them to keep investigating while they tried to tighten up the obstruction case or find some other criminal offense.

In the absence of a crime, they will concoct a vile tale of intrigue and possibly treasonous behavior out of whatever they’ve been able to dig up or invent.

Will Mueller have the gall to claim the President “destabilized” the United States after the DOJ, FBI, and Hillary Clinton did precisely that? Yes, he is capable of that.

Watch the Trump-hating Bernstein: