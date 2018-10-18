Your Future President Cory Booker, Wants You to Be Canada

Sen. Cory Booker wants to be president but he isn’t very knowledgeable and he sees everything through a socialist prism. In the clip below, he talks about the high cost of college and believes we can lower costs by “investing”. “Investing” is a buzzword for taxation in Democrat lingo.

He thinks Canada is more American than the United States. He made that comment during a speech at Allen Univesity in South Carolina on Thursday.

“Canada – I can’t stand how they’re out-Americaning us in Canada. Trudeau – give me a break.”

“Every country we are competing with is driving down the cost of college. Germany – it cost between zero and four percent of median income to go to college,” Booker said. “Canada – I can’t stand how they’re out-Americaning us in Canada. Trudeau – give me a break.”

Booker says other countries are “out-Americaning” the United States because they want to build a great economy for everybody.

He wants a socialist economy that will rob us of our freedom.

College is too expensive, that’s true but one reason for that is colleges have gotten away from their main obligation — to educate. They’ve made college into a social experience for students and that costs money. College professors and administrators get paid like CEOs of corporations. Extracurricular activities are a major expense.

Colleges get free government money indirectly through student loans and they have no incentive to cut. In fact, colleges keep offering absurd degree programs that will get students nowhere in life. For example, puppetry, Women’s Studies, African-American Studies — they’re a waste of time.

Finally, giving free college to foreigners here illegally is a bad idea when we can’t even educate our own.

Watch: