Your Future President Says “I Believe Her Because She’s Telling the Truth”

On Thursday, Kirsten Gillibrand, who hopes to be your next President, attended a news conference addressing the sexual assault allegation made by Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I believe Dr. Blasey Ford because she’s telling the truth,” Gillibrand said without hesitation.

Huh?

Does she have evidence none of us have seen? Nope!

Is she aware of witnesses? If she is, she knows the witnesses, even the accuser’s friend, bolster Brett Kavanaugh’s version of events.

Gillibrand says the evidence was documented by a therapist, but that’s not accurate. There was no name mentioned in the notes and the notes conflict with the accuser’s more recent statements.

Ms. Blasey doesn’t know when it happened, not even the year, or where, and she hasn’t told us how she got there or left. She wasn’t sure who did it but her suppressed memory returned. Repressed memories are notoriously inaccurate.

The hypocritical New York senator has tried and convicted Judge Kavanaugh but wants to put Mrs. Ford on a pedestal simply because she’s a woman and she’s the one making the claim.

No one should be hateful towards Ms. Blasey Ford or Judge Kavanaugh, but this is a case that, so far, should have been thrown in the nearest waste bin. There is no evidence and is only meant to destroy a man and his family.

If Ms. Ford has evidence, let’s see it, if not, the vote must go on.

WHORISH VALUES

Believe female accusers without evidence, abandon due process, declare some people guilty until proven otherwise, abolish ICE, and give away free everything on the taxpayer dime. All this comes from just one New York politician — Kirsten Gillibrand. She would like to be your next President.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has never seen a self-promotional opportunity she wouldn’t seize upon.

When it suited her to support the NRA, she did and it helped her rise to the level of New York Senator. After one conversation with Chuck Schumer, however, she saw the light and abandoned the NRA and the Second Amendment.

Gillibrand proudly accepted the full support of the Clintons when she ran for higher office — and their little pots of money too. But as their star dimmed, others filled her coffers, and the #MeToo movement arose. That’s when she ranted about how Bill Clinton should have resigned over the Lewinsky affair.

So too did her views change about law enforcement. Abolish ICE is her new mantra.

No matter how whorish her values, the crowds adore her. She can say anything, no matter how illogical, and the crowds roar. Her last appearance drew hugs from Senator Hirono of Hawaii who doesn’t believe in due process for conservative men.