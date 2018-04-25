Your Government At Work! Platform Built for Amtrak Is Too Short!

Who says Government can’t fix all your problems? Tsk! Tsk! The $2 billion Miami Intermodal Center (MIC) [Florida Transportation Center or FDOT] began construction on a platform in 2011 to service long-distance Amtrak trains at its Central Station. Construction was completed in 2013, but, alas, no Amtrak! The platform built for Amtrak is 200 feet too short for Amtrak’s long-distance trains, the Miami Herald reports. Those in charge did realize shortly after they began that they had a problem but millions of dollars later, the problem exists and can’t be rectified easily if at all. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) blames Amtrak for not telling them about the problem until months in and Amtrak blames FDOT, saying they kept FDOT fully informed at all times. How about they both should have known?

The problem now is an additional 200 feet puts Amtrak in the middle of their very busy 25th Avenue. Construction around this busy thoroughfare would be an unqualified mess. FDOT rejected that idea.

The other idea is to let Amtrak — for now — stick out into traffic while they are at the station.