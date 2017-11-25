You’re Next President Could Be An Old Red Diaper Baby



The leading Democrat contenders are the same old, worn faces including the old leftist Bernie Sanders who will be 79 in 2020. Bernie is the number one choice of Democrats.

Democratic strategist Phil Singer is concerned and recently said, “You have a bunch of Celine Dions but there’s no Beatles.”

It’s hard to envision Bernie as Celine Dion or the Beatles, he’s more like an old Soviet proudly singing the Russian National Anthem.

The man declared Burlington a sister city to Moscow when he was the mayor, and that was Russia under the old Soviet Union.

He’s ranked the number one contender according to Democrat insiders, the hill reports.

His advisers say Sanders is eyeing a 2020 run and his network is ready to go. His supporters believe the old commie would have beaten President Trump last year.

“His people have never gone away,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon. “And he has a loyal core following out there that will be with him come hell or high water.”

There is no question that the Democrat Party leans far left today, especially when millennials are considered. They have been fully indoctrinated.

“The Sanders wing is becoming the dominant wing of the party,” Bannon said.

Since Bernie’s a Communist under the guise of a Socialist, which isn’t any better, that should terrify clear-thinking people.

Other candidates are the aging Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, the younger female Obama Kamala Harris, the insufferable Sherrod Brown, and Deval Patrick. They are all far-left.

Joe Biden, the plagiarizer who is inappropriate with young girls and women, is the number two contender.

Bernie pictures himself as a Robin Hood but all his policies are meant to do the opposite — steal even more from the people to give to the elite.