Youth Was Beaten Over Sign: ‘Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims’

S.Noble
A conservative youth named Hayden Williams was beaten while recruiting for Turning Point USA on the campus of UC Berkeley. He was interviewed by Sean Hannity last night on his show.

The violent leftists didn’t like a sign that read, Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims. There was also a Maga country sign referencing the Jussie Smollett hoax. The attacker said Williams was promoting violence on campus with the sign and began beating the conservative.

It doesn’t get much crazier than that.

The Interview:

Here is a better video:

One has to wonder what the left is capable of given their penchant for control and fascism.

