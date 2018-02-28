The Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-wing group, is assisting YouTube in policing content on their platform, The Daily Caller has learned. Many say the SPLC is a hate group itself.

It has routinely labeled legitimate conservative organizations as “hate groups”. It’s one of more than 100 groups flagging in the YouTube “Trusted Flaggers” program.

The SPLC and other program members help police YouTube for extremist content, ranging from so-called hate speech to terrorist recruiting videos.

The anti-Defamation League is another leftist group hunting down so-called hate speech.

The SPLC regularly labels pedestrian conservatives as “hate groups”. SPLC is directly tied to the events of 2012 at the Family Research Center when Floyd Lee Corkins opened fire on members because the SPLC targeted them as a hate group.

To take down groups, the flaggers use digital tools to mass flag content for review. Then the partners guide YouTube in designing algorithms policing the video platform.

The overwhelming majority of the content policing on Google and YouTube is carried out by algorithms. The algorithms make for an easy rebuttal against charges of political bias: it’s not us, it’s the algorithm. But actual people with actual biases write, test and monitor the algorithms.

The algorithms are anti-right-wing. There is little transparency and we don’t know what goes on in their bigoted little world of censorship.