Zero-Tolerance-Feminist Justin Trudeau Accused of Groping a Woman

Justin Trudeau recently made news by correcting a young woman in an audience during one of his lectures when she used the word ‘mankind’. He said it’s ‘personkind’. He’s not only politically correct but when it comes to gender or any of the leftist ‘identity’ groups, he makes sure there is an equal number of each. He is a big promoter of intersectional feminism to boot. Unfortunately, he’s been accused of groping a woman anyway.

A woman recounted how she was groped by Trudeau in an article at the Creston Valley Advance in 2000. It’s a small paper but, nonetheless, it was recirculating this week.

Trudeau apologized at the time and what an apology it was. He said he was sorry he was “so forward” bsince she worked for a national paper.

“If I had known you were reporting for a national paper, I never would have been so forward.” That was how he expressed his regret for his “handling” of her.

Something is wrong with his reasoning here. One might even say his ethical code is warped.

For what it’s worth, he doesn’t think he did it.

Trudeau is a shining example of a feminist. He established a gender equality advisory board. He’s considered an expert on what’s good for women. In fact, he said, women who come forward with complaints of sexual assault and harassment must be supported and believed.

Trudeau is a bundle of contradictions as he tries to be a model feminist and be all things to politically correct leftists.

HE’S OFFENDED

The Canadian ‘leader’ has been hypocritical on many issues including illegal immigration as he pontificates one way and does the opposite, but this week he was quite offended on another issue.

In fact, it is the United States that should be offended.

Trudeau said he was “offended” that his nation is considered a “natonal security threat” by President Trump. That was in reference to Trump saying our spiraling trade deficits with our key trading partners are a “national security threat.”

It’s true. It is. The USA is losing its aluminum and steel industries.

We have a $582 billion deficit with Canada, one of our top five trading partners. There is a trade deficit with all five although the deficit with China is the worst.

The President singled out one of the problems with our trading partner Canada. Canada put a 270% tariff on Dairy Products. So, Trudeau can be offended all he wants.

Canada charges the U.S. a 270% tariff on Dairy Products! They didn’t tell you that, did they? Not fair to our farmers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018