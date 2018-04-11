Zuckerberg Claims Former Obama Digital Staffer Is Lying About Facebook

Recently, Carol Davidsen, the former director of integration and media analytics for Obama for America [OFA], said that Facebook discovered their campaign was misusing Facebook to massively mine user data by “sucking out the whole social graph.” They allowed it because they agreed with OFA, she added.

Mr. Zuckerberg was asked about it today by Rep. Steve Scalise but there was no follow up. The Facebook CEO/Chairman said that they didn’t allow the Obama campaign to do anything any other developer could do.

What Davidsen admitted is that while OFA technically didn’t break any rules, she said the action on OFA’s part still “felt dirty”.

Like Cambridge Analytica, Obama for America was able to look at a user’s friend list once they applied for the Obama campaign. The campaign then used the data to append their email list. It was called “targeted sharing”. She gave an example online.

Facebook was aware of the Obama campaign’s activity. Davidsen says they were “surprised” at the campaign’s actions. They were okay with it. Facebook representatives came to the campaign office and told them to continue because Facebook was on Obama’s side.

It wasn’t only Davidsen saying it, others have as well. An insider at Facebook named Sandy Parakilas told the Guardian he found it “horrifying” that numerous companies deployed these techniques used by Analytica, possibly affecting hundreds of millions of Facebook users.

He found the breaches in 2011 and 2012 but Facebook wouldn’t do anything about it.

We only hear about Cambridge Analytica because they were helping then-candidate Trump.

Unfortunately, Rep. Scalise didn’t follow up with the appropriate next questions.

TRANSCRIPT

SCALISE: “There has been a lot of talk about Cambridge and what they’ve done in the last campaign. In 2008 and 2012 there was also a lot of this done. One of the lead digital heads of the Obama campaign said recently Facebook was surprised we were able to suck out the whole social graph, but they didn’t stop us once they realized that was what we were doing. They came to office in the days following election recruiting and were very candid that they allowed us to do things they wouldn’t have allowed someone else to do because they were on our side. Now, that’s a direct quote from one of the heads of the Obama digital team. What would she mean by they, Facebook were on our side?”

ZUCKERBERG: “Congressman, we didn’t allow the Obama campaign to do anything that any developer on the platform wouldn’t have otherwise been able to do.” [crosstalk]

SCALISE: “So she was making an inaccurate statement in your point of view.”

ZUCKERBERG: “Yes.”