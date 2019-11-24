1/1024 Truth Teller! Elizabeth Warren Doubly Lied

While Elizabeth Warren is telling families they cannot have school choice or charter schools, she is lying to them and telling them her children went to public school.

Reason’s Corey DeAngelis caught Elizabeth Warren lying to her face when she told school choice advocate Sarah Carpenter that she sent her kids to public school. “No, my children went to public schools,” Warren said when questioned about her children’s education.

Holy shit. I have Warren on video lying about where she sent her kids to school. Sarah Carpenter: “I read that your children went to private schools” Warren: “No my children went to public schools” pic.twitter.com/PEHr3jNvjx — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 22, 2019

It doesn’t stop there. She lied twice essentially.

DeAngelis managed to track down a yearbook showing her son Alex attended Kirby Hall School, an expensive private school in Austin, Texas. Tuition at the school is currently around $18,000 per year.

Her son started at Kirby Hall in the fifth grade, but further digging shows him in private school in high school as well.

When someone lies and appears to lie pathologically, you cannot trust a word they say.

Well it turns out Elizabeth Warren lied not once, but TWICE, about her children exclusively attending public schools. Turns out her son, Alex, attended Haverford (an all boys private school) from 1992-94 in Pennsylvania while Warren was teaching at Pennhttps://t.co/JJQTQYBbpn — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) November 24, 2019

Alex Warren was born in 1976, which means he would have been 16-18 years old while at Haverford. According to a Haverford alumn, tuition cost $11k/year Here is A. Warren’s yearbook picture from his time at Haverford. pic.twitter.com/m4pXsjY0Is — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) November 24, 2019