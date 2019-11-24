1/1024Truth Teller! Elizabeth Warren Doubly Lied

By
M. Dowling
-
0

While Elizabeth Warren is telling families they cannot have school choice or charter schools,  she is lying to them and telling them her children went to public school.

Reason’s Corey DeAngelis caught Elizabeth Warren lying to her face when she told school choice advocate Sarah Carpenter that she sent her kids to public school. “No, my children went to public schools,” Warren said when questioned about her children’s education.

It doesn’t stop there. She lied twice essentially.

THE FAKE INDIAN IS 1/1024 TRUTH TELLER

DeAngelis managed to track down a yearbook showing her son Alex attended Kirby Hall School, an expensive private school in Austin, Texas. Tuition at the school is currently around $18,000 per year.

Her son started at Kirby Hall in the fifth grade, but further digging shows him in private school in high school as well.

When someone lies and appears to lie pathologically, you cannot trust a word they say.

