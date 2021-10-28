$1 Million Per Illegal Alien Family Claiming They Were Separated

King Joe and his regime plan to give $450,000 to each illegal alien (or any who say they were affected) who was allegedly unfairly separated as they came into the US illegally.

Illegal aliens were separated because children had to be given certain living conditions and the aliens were being detained.

The Biden administration is in talks to offer illegal aliens families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation, according to people familiar with the matter, as several agencies work to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma.

It’s a fraud known as ‘sue and settle.’

These are fake lawsuits concocted to have an excuse to pour money into the invasion and encourage more of it.

What about the psychological trauma Biden subjects them to as they are raped or killed by his cartel allies?

The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family. Most of the families that crossed the border illegally from Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S. included one parent and one child, the people said. Many families would likely get smaller payouts, depending on their circumstances, the people said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Can you imagine the fraud that will ensue? The entire idea is a fraud.

Democrats are deliberately destroying the US, redistributing our wealth, and replacing us in part with the dregs of humanity throughout the world.