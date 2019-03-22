100,000 Illegals Released in 3 Months But It’s No Problem

Some of the most dangerous cities in the world are in Mexico and our border with Mexico is open.

Tijuana is the most dangerous city in the world, according to a report by the Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice. It is right on our border.

The Los Angeles Times reports that five cities in Mexico are among the most dangerous in the world. The list includes Acapulco, Victoria, Juarez, Irapuato, and Tijuana.

Latin America is the murder capital of the world.

Our borders are open, we don’t know who is coming in, and the Democrats are screaming for amnesty.

Central American migrants are now coming across the border in groups of HUNDREDS, overwhelming border agents. In one recent apprehension, 430 illegal aliens were captured in five minutes crossing the border near El Paso in an area without a fence. That’s the location where Beto wants to remove all existing border fences.

Most of the aliens coming illegally will be dependents on government entitlements.

#BorderPatrol agents apprehended 2 large groups within 5 minutes of one another in El Paso Sector early this morning. The groups totaled 430 individuals—mostly Central American families and unaccompanied children. https://t.co/PaXLjnqhgL pic.twitter.com/ZH9k05Kndl — CBP (@CBP) March 20, 2019

100,000 RELEASED WITHOUT SUPERVISION IN THREE MONTHS

Border Patrol is releasing hundreds of families each day, dropping them off at bus stations. In the past few months, over 100,000 have been released. Some have monitors but they take them off and over 90 percent never show up for their hearings. The backlog for immigration judges has surpassed 300,000 and will reach 1,000,000 by the end of this year. It will take years to hear the cases. Democrats refused to hire more immigration judges.

WHY? @ICEgov is dropping illegal aliens off at bus stations all over the US. Folks, our elected officials & bureaucratic elites are leading an invasion against #WeThePeople. Can’t you see what’s happening?https://t.co/WGfjI8uEjo — Dustin William Gold (@DeplorableDGold) March 10, 2019

It is the reason so many tent cities are popping up throughout the country.

WE ARE LOSING BILLIONS

Illegal aliens in only three countries – Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador – sent over $17 BILLION back home in 2018 alone – bringing the total this decade to $120 billion in remittances sent back to their home countries.

Remittances sent home by migrants from ALL countries reportedly totaled $138 BILLION in 2016.

They smuggle people, women and children for the sex trade, currency, drugs, and more.

A @CBP and @ICE led multi-agency investigation recorded the largest cocaine seizure in Philadelphia in 21 years. Authorities seize 1,185 pounds in 13 duffel bags in a shipping container from Guatemala. Details at https://t.co/B5czinSg4M #keepingcommunitiessafe pic.twitter.com/1h3K6CGUO0 — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) March 21, 2019

THERE IS NO PROBLEM HERE

Congress says there is no emergency worthy of a declaration. Democrats say there is no emergency at all.

Nevertheless, Robert O’Rourke says there is no problem and we, therefore, don’t need a wall.

Gillibrand sees no security issue here.