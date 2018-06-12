$15 an Hour Minimum Hurts the Very People The Left Claims to Help

A new study cited by The Washington Examiner shows what we all have known about the $15 an hour minimum wage – it hurts the very people the left says they want to help. the Fight for 15 is simply a union rallying cry to drum up membership, especially among the illegal immigrants.

The new study by a prominent researcher found that higher minimum wages have increased poverty in poor neighborhoods.

The study was led by the University of California, Irvine economist David Neumark. The minimum wages don’t reduce poverty in poor neighborhoods. An increase of $1 in the minimum wage raises poverty and government dependency by about 3 percent.

Cash welfare also fails to lower poverty, the study says. “The clear evidence here is that the minimum wage doesn’t deliver long-run gains and welfare doesn’t deliver long-run gains,” Neumark said.

No kidding! It’s not rocket science. This has been proven over and over in studies but it’s also common sense.

People like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to pretend we can give living wages in these menial jobs. Their mantra is if you work hard for 35 or 40 hours, you deserve a living wage, no matter how trivial the job.

The logic of that is absurd.