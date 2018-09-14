16-Year Old Madison Stabbed to Death by Illegal Alien

A devastated New Jersey family is demanding justice for their daughter who was murdered over the weekend. She was killed by a 20-year old boyfriend who is an illegal alien from Guatemala. They dated for a year since she was only fifteen.

Madison Wells had a lot of friends who are mourning her loss.

Hundreds of Madison’s classmates and teachers from Long Branch High School gathered in grief to light candles and comfort her family, still reeling over the murder that took the beautiful young woman away.

“It’s tragic, tragic when you see a life, so full of life… Lovable and energetic, taken so quickly for reason,” teacher Yvette Rice said.

Family members say the 16-year-old was killed Saturday night at a relative’s house by a boy she was dating. Her father, Ed Wells, says Bryan Cordero Castro “stabbed her to death and ran like a coward.”

Police arrested Cordero Castro nearby three hours after the gruesome crime.

“She met this guy, puppy love I guess,” Ed said. “He was an illegal immigrant and I found out his age and I had a problem with it.”

Cordero Castro will be in court early Thursday. Madison’s family is expecting a huge turnout when she’s laid to rest on Friday.