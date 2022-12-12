16K Illegals Caught in 48 Hours, Along with $97M in Narcotics

The Chief of U.S. Border Patrol reports over 16,000 migrant encounters at the border in the last 48 hours. That’s an average of 8,000 per day. Former Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson once said 1,000 in a day would be a “crisis,” Fox reporter Bill Melugin tweeted. We are at eight times that right now.

They also nabbed 97 million dollars worth of narcotics. While all this goes on, the media ignores it, and Americans remain apathetic.

Biden asked for $3 billion from Congress to cover the new illegals, but that much for a border wall was too much.

Melugin was asked how many news outlets were at the border.

Melugin responded, “From the other national networks? I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve seen them down here in my 19 months of covering this.”

THEY’RE GIVEN AMNESTY BEFORE THEY CROSS THE BORDER

NY Post reporter, Miranda Devine, wrote on Twitter, “This movement of illegal migrants is facilitated by the Biden administration.” The administration improperly pre-granted asylum status to fighting-age men illegally entering America for economic or criminal purposes. Simultaneously, we see collusion between the administration and certain donor-driven Republicans on new Dreamer laws with amnesty for the millions here illegally who will vote for Democrats.

God bless our Border Patrol.

3-Day Narcotics Report…

– 934 lbs. of Cocaine

– 878 lbs of Marijuana

– 99 lbs. of Meth

– 4.4 lbs. of Heroin

– 16 Firearms

– $10,000 Seized Staggering Numbers!

Incredibly proud of the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol!#USBP #Heroes#BorderPatrol#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/I4WGPWejc6 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) December 9, 2022

Related