182 groups of migrants from Africa swim across the Rio Grande this FY

Large groups of Africans waded across the Rio Grande and will soon be wandering around the United States. The 116 individuals came from Angola, Cameroon, and Congo Thursday.

Doesn’t anyone see the problem with people coming into the United States from ALL OVER THE WORLD? How are we going to care for all these needy people?

Agents have encountered. 182 large groups (more than 100 people) across the Southwest border this fiscal year, consisting entirely of African nationals.

Keep in mind that there is a serious Ebola outbreak in the Congo right now and there are many violent terrorists in those regions of the world.

We are literally destroying our country before our eyes.

The left seems to think we need to help the entire world. Where are these Africans getting the money to travel illegally to the United States? How many are warlords? We have no clue who these people are.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector apprehended a large group of 116 individuals—from Angola, Cameroon and Congo—after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the U.S. on Thursday: https://t.co/5VsJsD4nPF pic.twitter.com/HWGyVtzEC6 — CBP (@CBP) May 31, 2019