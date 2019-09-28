1st Grade Homework Teaches Children to Run From Cops

Pittsburgh Public Schools is investigating a homework assignment passed out to 1st graders, replete with grammatical errors and teaching children to run from police.

“Tom will run. He will run from the cop,” the assignment read. “Tom will run with Rob. They will not stop.”

No more Jack and Jill went up the hill. We have America haters everywhere now.

The students’ homework also contained grammatical errors.

“’Get them!’ yells the cop to his dog. The dog gets Tom and Rob. Rob’s socks is wet from the pond,” the story concluded.

As if the police set attack dogs on children.

School District Solicitor Ira Weiss said that two Pittsburgh Linden PreK-5 teachers were involved in distributing the assignments to students, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

“We have become aware of an inappropriate homework assignment that was distributed to 1st-grade students…The worksheet is not a part of the District’s curriculum or intervention programs,” PPS tweeted on Thursday.

“While we continue to support teacher autonomy to supplement classroom materials to meet the needs of their students, we must ensure that all materials placed in front of our students are culturally responsive, validating and affirming their cultural and ethnic identities,” the school district added.

That’s a weak statement and typical Marxist gibberish.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet denounced the assignment, and said he was “dismayed” to learn it had been distributed to students, WTAE reported.

“Not only does the content send the wrong message to our students, but it also does not meet our expectations for student instruction,” Hamlet added.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said that the message of the assignment undermines the efforts law enforcement officers to develop positive relationships in the community.

“I found the assignment to be so utterly irresponsible and depressing, I’m at a loss for words,” Superintendent McDonough said.

The cop hating is out of control.