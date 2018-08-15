1st Muslim Woman Heading for Congress Rants Against Military Aid for Israel

Rashida Tlaib, the recent winner of a Democratic primary in a Michigan district Republicans aren’t even contesting, said she will “absolutely” vote against continued aid to Israel.

NO MILITARY AID FOR ISRAEL

The Sentinel isn’t wild about the U.S. funding most countries in the world but singling out Israel has one goal. The purpose would be to make them very vulnerable to the terrorists who want to destroy them.

Asked during an interview with Great Britain’s Channel 4 News whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress, she said “absolutely.”

“Absolutely, if it has something to do with inequality and not access to people having justice,” Tlaib ranted.

“U.S. aid should be leverage,” she said. “If you’re going to be a country that discriminates on somebody solely based on their faith, solely based on their skin color … to me, that doesn’t fit our value of our country,” Free Beacon reported.

TERRORISTS WILL HAVE THE ADVANTAGE

She went right into the moral equivalence argument between the terrorists running the opposition and Israel, a free and liberal country.

“I will be using my position as a member of Congress to say no country, not one, should be able to get aid from us, the American people, who talk about justice and equality and stopping discrimination, to say a country can come and get aid from us when they still promote that kind of injustice that I saw in Detroit or in especially in my neighbors who went through the civil rights movement in Detroit and told me how it was to be able to be divided on buses, to be able to go to schools that were not of good quality.”

“Those are the kind of things that I think I come with, and that lens that I feel like will change the conversation and will be moving closer to peace when we do talk about that.”