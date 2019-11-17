1st Whistleblower & Army Official Vindman Might Be in Cahoots

The original whistleblower, who is said to be in hiding, might have spoken to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman before he filed his complaint. Vindman is also the man that National Security Council aide Tim Morrison said had questionable judgment. He confirmed that several others, including Fiona Hill, agreed with him about Vindman’s judgment. They left him out when they could.

The Washington Post suggests Ukraine whistleblower [probably Eric Ciaramella] who launched the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry [trial], might have spoken with Vindman. He was still attending White House meetings recently.

Everyone was so ALARMED by Trump’s call, the Post assures us, and that’s why all this went down.

On Saturday, WaPo published details about the steps a CIA analyst took to blow the whistle on the president.