2 Dem Sens want a hearing to mandate equal pay for all women athletes

Sens Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) today called on the Senate Commerce Committee to hold a hearing “on the significant issue of pay disparity between men’s and women’s sports in the United States,” according to a release.

They don’t understand why the female basketball players aren’t making the same as male NBA stars.

This was our favorite line from the letter: Last year in the Women’s National Basketball Association, the maximum veteran player salary was $115,500, while the men in the National Basketball Association earned a minimum salary of $582,180.

This is beyond the pale. They no longer use logic and just throw out these bombs.

You know what Jacky and Amy, let’s have one league and let the women compete with men. Or better yet, have the men become transgenders so they can compete with women and then give them parity.

We’re just throwing that out there to see if someone likes the idea.

Women’s ax throwers and corn huskers teams should get pay equity too.

Democrats, big government socialists, want to control everything and you. It’s all very phony. Jacky Rosen is determined to turn Texas blue, along with the Senate. Klobuchar is running for President.