2 FBI Lawyers Testified the Coup Was Discussed After Comey Was Fired

Allegedly, there is some back-up for lying Andrew McCabe’s recent claims during a ’60 Minutes’ interview that Rosenstein was considering wearing a wire to entrap the President and depose him under the 25th Amendment.

The 25th was never intended to arrange a coup because certain people don’t like his agenda, which is what this would have been.

TWO FBI LAWYERS BACKED UP THE CLAIM

Former top FBI lawyer James Baker testified behind closed doors that he was involved in detailed discussions about removing President Trump under the 25th Amendment. He was told by then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that two Cabinet officials were “ready to support” such an effort.

He didn’t name the Cabinet officials.

That would have been immediately after the President was elected.

Baker said McCabe and FBI lawyer Lisa Page came to him to relay their conversations with Rosenstein, including discussions of the 25th Amendment.

“I was being told by some combination of Andy McCabe and Lisa Page, that, in a conversation with the Deputy Attorney General, he had stated that he — this was what was related to me — that he had at least two members of the president’s Cabinet who were ready to support, I guess you would call it, an action under the 25th Amendment,” Baker told the committees.

Bloomberg reported Sally Moyer, who worked in the FBI’s Office of General Counsel, wasn’t in the room when Rosenstein allegedly raised the idea of wearing a wire in order to secretly record interactions with Trump. But she testified behind closed doors in October 2018 of being told that the conversation had taken place during a high-level Justice Department meeting in the days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017.

MAYBE YES, MAYBE NO

A review of the unreleased transcript of Moyer's closed-door testimony to members of two House committees from Oct. 23, 2018, buttresses McCabe's version. If a majority of the Cabinet wanted the President removed under the 25th Amendment, it could be done. The Justice Department responded and said Rosenstein denies the reports "as inaccurate and factually incorrect." It also denied that Rosenstein ever OK'd wearing a "wire" to tape Trump. Rosenstein also said through a spokesperson that he made a comment in jest only. It's not funny. He also said that McCabe is trying to sell a book and only made the comments based on reports he read afterward. That is certainly possible. They're all liars so who knows, but we do know that two investigations were underway, one because Jim Comey, a Deep State favorite, was fired. That one was launched by McCabe the day after Comey was fired. Andrew McCabe: "The Deputy Attorney General offered to wear a wire into the White House. He said, 'I never get searched when I go into the White House, I could easily wear a recording device, they wouldn't know it was there.'" "He was not joking. He was absolutely serious." pic.twitter.com/bGbk0FGryu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 18, 2019