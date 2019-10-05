2-Minute Read Explaining Ukraine Interference in 2016 Election for Hillary

Democrat contractor Alexandra Chalupa asked Ukraine to dig up dirt on Donal Trump in 2016. She went to the Ukraine Embassy in 2016 and asked for help in finding dirt on Donald Trump in hopes of staging a congressional hearing to hurt Donald Trump in the fall election of 2016.

That is the Ukraine embassy’s on-the-record statement.

In addition, they state, Ms. Chalupa also asked for the Ukraine president to visit the United States and spend time with an investigative reporter trying to turn up dirt on Donald Trump and Paul Manafort, Solomon told Sean Hannity on his show recently.

The embassy said they recognized this for what it was, an improper effort to influence the election and they refused to cooperate, Solomon says.

In addition, a Kyiv court said that a Ukrainian lawmaker and a top anticorruption official in 2016 published documents linked to President Donald Trump’s then-campaign chairman to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

A Kyiv court found in a December 11, 2018 ruling that Serhiy Leshchenko and Artem Sytnyk, director of the anti-corruption bureau (NABU), illegally released documents about Trump’s then-campaign chair Paul Manafort to assist Hillary Clinton’s re-election. The book showed payments by a Ukrainian political party, the Party of Regions, to Manafort.

The court said the publication of the so-called “black ledger” documents “led to interference in the electoral processes of the United States in 2016 and harmed the interests of Ukraine as a state.”

The validity of the black book is still in dispute.

Serhiy Leshchenko, a Ukrainian politician and journalist works closely with both top Hillary Clinton donors George Soros and Victor Pinchuk**, as well as to the US Embassy in Kyiv. Sytnyk also has ties to the Democrat Party. He said wanted Hillary Clinton to win the election and Donald Trump to lose.

Also, Nellie Ohr testified that Leshchenko contributed information to Fusion GPS when she worked there investigating the Trumps. He was a source so when the President says Ukraine could have been the source of the fake dossier, he’s not making it up.

Our two-tiered justice system and our two-tiered media are destroying the United States. That is the real problem.

** The Wall Street Journal reported in 2015 that Clinton Foundation received a great deal of funding from Ukraine: “Between 2009 and 2013, including when Mrs. Clinton was secretary of state, the Clinton Foundation received at least $8.6 million from the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to that foundation, which is based in Kiev, Ukraine. It was created by Mr. Pinchuk, whose fortune stems from a pipe-making company.

HERE’S ANOTHER TIDBIT, WHEN HILLARY WAS RUNNING FOR THE SENATE IN NEW YORK, SHE SAID SHE REGRETTED NOT BEING ABLE TO RIG THE PALESTINIAN ELECTIONS.