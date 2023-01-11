20 Unsung American Republican Heroes

By Mark Schwendau

The recent 15 votes taken in the US House of Representatives to get to Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House was more proof of media control of the Deep State narrative. If you go online to a video streaming source such as YouTube, you find the predominant stories to be placed there by the mainstream media of the week those 15 votes were taken and McCarthy’s acceptance speech. What you do not find is much on why 20 Republican holdouts who were against him as a voting block and 5 of them led by Representative Matt Goetz (FL) which went by the block named “Never Kevin” and voted “present” in the end.

The mainstream media injected their bias calling the Republican House negotiations such things as a “circus” and a “fiasco” while noting that such a holdup had not occurred since 1923.

Kevin McCarthy is viewed by much of the House as untrustworthy and not very bright. It is the back story you will never see or hear in the mainstream media. He is viewed as a pawn of the Deep State.

When it comes to trustworthiness, in 2021, it was McCarthy who took to the House floor to say this about Donald Trump:

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy said. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. These facts require immediate action by President Trump.”

McCarthy has since (seemingly) flipped back to President Trump’s side, gaining Trump’s endorsement for Speaker of the House and thanking him after that.

When it comes to stupid, after all the illegal and unconstitutional Washington, D.C. jailing’s of the protesters, McCarthy was heard to quip, “They got what they deserved.”

Really, Kevin! The Capitol building’s “mostly peaceful protest” of January 6 was, in my opinion, a setup involving the FBI, Capitol Police, and others, including Antifa in MAGA apparel. Perhaps somebody should ask Kevin McCarthy, “What about Ray Epps?” He was the one seen on video demanding the breach of the Capitol building and later named as an FBI informant who remains free from criminal prosecution.

So why did Matt Gaetz become a “Never Kevin(er)”?

The answer might have to do with two conflicting floor speeches of the two men in January of 2021.

Rep. Matt Gaetz promoted a theory whereby Antifa was involved dressed in Trump’s MAGA apparel shortly after the rioters were removed from the Capitol building. He went on to condemn the Democrats’ impeachment campaign.

Immediately thereafter, Kevin McCarthy took to the House floor to counter Rep. Gaetz, saying, “Some say Antifa caused the riots… There is absolutely no evidence of that,” McCarthy said. “Conservatives should be the first to say so.”

He then said, “Let’s be clear, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president of the United States in one week because he won the election.”

Another factor that may have led to the bitterness of Rep. Gaetz over Rep. McCarthy may have been what followed that House floor showdown.

Several months after that, in March, Rep. Gaetz was in the news as being investigated by the DOJ as to whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and had paid for her to travel with him. The investigators were said to be examining whether Rep. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, sources said. Various mainstream news sources reported, “federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value.”

By September of 2021, Federal prosecutors recommended no charges be filed against Rep. Matt Gaetz as part of a sex trafficking investigation. If the mainstream media was still doing their jobs, they should have been asking, “What the hell, was up with that?”

Matt Gaetz called the entire matter out as a slimy hit piece political ploy from the start but did not get much support from other Republicans like Kevin McCarthy.

So here is that list of the block of 20 TRUE Republican heroes promised:

Andy Biggs, AZ

Dan Bishop, NC

Lauren Boebert, CO

Josh Brecheen, OK

Michael Cloud, TX

Andrew Clyde, GA

Eli Crane, AZ

Byron Donalds, FL

Matt Gaetz, FL

Bob Good, VA

Paul Gosar, AZ

Andy Harris, MD

Anna Paulina Luna, FL

Mary Miller, IL

Ralph Norman, SC

Andy Ogles, TN

Scott Perry, PA

Matt Rosendale, MT

Chip Roy, TX

Keith Self, TX

The 6 Republicans of the original block of 20 to vote “Present” on the 15th vote were:

Reps. Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, and Matt Rosendale.

So what concessions did Kevin McCarthy have to concede to this block of 20?

Actually, all of them were common sense as to what most Americans want to see done on Capitol Hill. CNN reported the holdouts got from McCarthy in exchange for the speakership:

Any member can call for a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair

A McCarthy-aligned super-PAC (the Congressional Leadership Fund) agreed not to spend in open Republican primaries in safe seats

The House will hold votes on key conservative bills, including a balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits, and border security

Efforts to raise the nation’s debt ceiling must be paired with spending cuts

Move 12 appropriations bills individually instead of passing separate bills to fund government operations

More Freedom Caucus representation on committees, including the influential House Rules Committee

Cap discretionary spending at the fiscal year 2022 levels, which would amount to lower levels for defense and domestic programs

72 hours to review bills before they come to the floor

Give members the ability to offer more amendments on the House floor

Create an investigative committee to probe the “weaponization” of the federal government

Restore the Holman rule, which can be used to reduce the salary of government officials

And the future of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy?

That is a good question. Since he has been made House Speaker, alternative news sources have reported he has taken some 2 million dollars from the failed FTX cryptocurrency scam and is a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF), even to the point of having dinner once with Klaus Schwab. His WEF page is found here:

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

