20,000 Migrants Coming! Some Might Crash the Border Sunday

The Epoch Times reports that migrants assembled in Tijuana are planning to rush our border. There is a video of a large group of future Democrats published on the Pueblo sin Fronteras website discussing coming in illegally en masse. They will amass peacefully and march through the border.

Some of the migrants came with a large group of migrants who said they wanted to send a message to President Donald Trump “to open the gates.”

20,000 ARE COMING!

Honduran Marco Gómez said the plan is to wait until an expected 20,000 migrants arrive in Tijuana and then enter the United States en masse.

20,000!!! Several more caravans are on their way up.

“We’ll stay together and be strong, and then move on to the U.S.,” Gómez said. “Peacefully, like people going from one country to another. Marching.”

Gómez said they plan to enter through the vehicle lanes at San Ysidro, because “it’s more spacious.” Several migrants have said they are impatient and will probably cross illegally Sunday or soon after.

In the video published on the Pueblo Sin Fronteras Facebook page in Tijuana, migrants can be heard saying in the first clip below that they plan to try crossing en masse into the United States on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Pueblo sin Fronteras has confirmed to us that they do plan to march peacefully Sunday to the crossing at San Ysidro in the hope of passing into the United States.

They feel they have the right to do this. It’s a sense of entitlement beyond belief.

These caravans have been very violent across two nations. How is this not an invasion? Many of these people are criminals.

The President says he has a tentative agreement with Mexico for the caravaners to stay in Mexico while awaiting their court hearings. Some officials in Mexico have said this cannot mean they are a safe third nation. It’s only temporary.

This isn’t good for our country and it has been going on for years. Last night, one Honduran criminal was throwing rocks at our border patrol agents.

Many Mexicans have had enough of these people

Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez said they are prepared for any contingency and it has to be stopped.