2018 U.S. National Climate Assessment Has Unforgivable Flaws

Roger Pielke Jr. is an American political scientist and professor and the director of the Sports Governance Center within the Department of Athletics at the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research at the University of Colorado Boulder. Pielke has an interest in science. He is no fan of President Trump’s and believes man-caused climate change is a serious threat, however, he did point out the significant flaws in the Federal Climate Change report.

He said he was “curious how it is that the 2018 U.S. National Climate Assessment failed to include or overlooked trends in U.S. landfalling hurricanes which would, ahem, seem pretty important in a U.S. climate report.”

While he believes in “human-caused climate change”, he also believes climate advisory groups are “not beyond critique.”

Hurricanes are discussed at length in the report and every one of them is “a landfalling storm. The failure to include trend data on US landfalling hurricanes in USNCA is a remarkable choice. What were they thinking, no one would notice?”.

Pielke noted that they made the expert comment that the “National Hurricane Center going back to the 1800s data clearly indicate a drop in the decadal rate of U.S. landfalling hurricanes since the 1960s,” but they “spin the topic to make it sound like the trends are all towards more cyclones”.

NO LONG-TERM TRENDS ON HURRICANES HERE

Here are 2 papers on US hurricanes ignored by USNCA:

Neither show long-term trends, but that isn't a reason to ignore them

THE CARBON DIOXIDE FALLACY

Democrats and their climate scientists won’t look at the evidence, such as: “the non-climatic effects of carbon dioxide as a sustainer of wildlife and crop plants are enormously beneficial, that the possibly harmful climatic effects of carbon dioxide have been greatly exaggerated, and that the benefits clearly outweigh the possible damage.”

That is an obvious fact. Yet climate scientists and politicians have decided that carbon dioxide is evil and dangerous. Perhaps it is because science has been politicized. Science has become part of the cultural revolution.

From the Powerline Blog: Indur Goklany has assembled a massive collection of evidence to demonstrate two facts. First, the non-climatic effects of carbon dioxide are dominant over the climatic effects and are overwhelmingly beneficial. Second, the climatic effects observed in the real world are much less damaging than the effects predicted by the climate models, and have also been frequently beneficial. I am hoping that the scientists and politicians who have been blindly demonizing carbon dioxide for 37 years will one day open their eyes and look at the evidence.

We don’t yet know the causes of the brutal fires in Campfire and Woolsey but they might well have nothing to do with climate change. They likely don’t.

THE CARBON TAX

TOM STEYER IS COMMISSIONING REPORTS TO COME OUT WITH CONCLUSIONS HE LIKES IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION

The 10 percent damage to the U.S. economy as the top line is a ridiculous conclusion reached by Tom Steyer’s ‘researchers’.

Here’s source of the top line conclusion of US National Climate Assessment, 10% damage to US GDP

It’s derived from a study funded by Tom Steyer et al.

The 15 deg F temp increase is 2x most extreme value reported elsewhere in the report (95th percentile of RCP 8.5)

Shouldn't such an outlandish, outlier conclusion been caught in the review process?

Not a good look that sole review editor for this chapter is an alum of the Center for American Progress … which is funded by Tom Steyer.

Even rudimentary attention to COI would avoided this.

Just watch the riots in Paris over the carbon tax and expect that we will see them here.

