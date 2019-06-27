2020 Candidate Bill de Blasio Quotes Psychopath Che Guevara

Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is destroying the city, quoted terrorist Che Guevara in Miami. Che appeals to the communistas of the SEIU who comprised his teeny audience.

Megalomaniac Guevara killed people without regard to guilt or innocence and he killed his own people. He put gay people in labor camps and was an out-and-out racist.

Guevara hoped the Russians would launch a nuclear war on the U.S. and was infuriated when the Russians bowed to JFK’s demand that they remove their missiles from Cuba.

He engaged in wars from Cuba to Bolivia to the Congo.

Che should be remembered for the political terror he was involved in and often defended publicly. This was a man who was a defender of the North Korean regime and who deeply mourned the death of Joseph Stalin.

Che oversaw many executions at Cuba’s notorious La Cabaña prison following the 1959 revolution. Though the exact number of killed is unclear, thousands were killed in Cuba’s post-revolutionary purge and forced labor camps. There is even some evidence that Guevara personally carried out some of the murders associated with the revolutionary period.

Guevara, an Argentinian doctor, was Castro’s treasury secretary and a useful idiot for totalitarian propaganda.

THE PSYCHOPATHIC FOOL