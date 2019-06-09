2020 Candidate Eric Swalwell Proves He Deserves to Be at 0%

Rep. Eric Swalwell is currently asking for a dollar from 65,000 people so he can make the debate stage for the Democrat primary. He hasn’t made the required percentage in the polls to qualify for the debate stage and is wildly unpopular. In fact, he is at 0%.

S.E. Cupp challenged Swalwell on gun control yesterday. His answer was idiotic but Cupp didn’t press him on it.

She asked if he is indeed serious about curbing so-called gun violence, why would he propose a ban on “assault weapons” that are used in a small number of gun violence crimes.

He responded, “I’ll just say assault weapons are a small percentage of gun violence deaths, but when you talk to a child in a classroom today, 100% of their fear is an assault weapon coming into their classroom.”

There you have it. He is going to ban them because he says — and it’s not true — children are afraid of them. There are a lot of things children are afraid of and if we use that as a guideline, we will have to ban Halloween, boogie men, and scary flicks.

He then went on to define the problems of gang violence and poor education in these depressed areas. It’s not the weapon, it’s the gangs, the lack of supervision, the poor educations, and so on.

There is a reason why he is at 0% — he is a dummy.

